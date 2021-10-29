Mary Frances Buffkin

Funeral services for Mary Frances Buffkin, 65, will be held Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services.

Mrs. Buffkin passed away Oct. 28 in Conway Medical Center.

She was born June 26, 1956 in Fayetteville, N.C., a daughter of the late William Stacy and Alene Horne Adcox.

She was also predeceased by her husband, Rocky Lane Buffkin Sr.

Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

Driving her Mustang, cleaning, chatting with family and friends on Facebook and going to Outback Steak House to eat were a few of the things she enjoyed, but most of all she loved cooking for her family and friends at the holidays.

Mrs. Buffkin is survived by her children, Michael Lane Buffkin, Pamela Dawn Buffkin, Crystal Gail “Christy” Buffkin (Frank Lang), Ashley Rockette Buffkin Green (Mikie) and Rocky Buffkin Jr.; sisters, Judy Parker (Larry), Betty Powell (Richard) and Faye Garza (David); 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends who will miss her.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Watson Funeral Services to help with the funeral expense.

