Mary Eugenia Benton
Graveside services for Mary Eugenia Benton, 97, wife of Carl Mack Benton Sr. for 68 years, were held Nov. 6 in Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway.
Mrs. Benton passed away Nov. 3 at her home.
Born in Conway Dec. 9, 1924, she was the only daughter and the oldest child of the late Loney Calvo Dunn and Mary Ettie Causey Dunn. She was employed as a civil service employee at the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base for 27 years.
After retirement and the death of her husband, she worked various part-time positions and found great joy in working with others. Her favorite past-times were knitting (making afghans for each grandchild as they came along), crocheting and growing all types of flowers, especially her roses.
She was a member of Conway UMC since 1949, Family Fellowship Sunday School Class, Bessie Henry Circle, Eastern Star Waccamaw Chapter #89, and the Amaranth Chapter.
She loved her family and will be missed as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are two daughters, Mary (Marion) Cannon of Myrtle Beach and Betty (Larry) Canada of Conway; two sons, Carl M. (Darlene) Benton Jr. and Keith A. (Sheila) Benton Sr. of Conway; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Frances S. (Gladys) Dunn of Columbia and Elwyn H. (Millie) Dunn of Surfside Beach; one brother-in-law, Wilfred Benton; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, the Rev. Charles L. Dunn and Jessel Dunn.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Hut Bible Class of Conway UMC. The family would like to express gratitude to her caregivers, Clara McCray and Brenda Sturgis, for their faithful and loving care.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
