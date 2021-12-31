Mary Ernestine Calhoun
A graveside service for Mary Ernestine Calhoun, 88, will be held Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. in Antioch UMC Cemetery with the Rev. Dickie Knight and the Rev. Darrell Ricketts.
Mrs. Calhoun went to be with her Lord and Savior Dec. 30 at her residence with her loving family by her side.
Born Feb. 11, 1933 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Galbert and Laura Jane James Edwards.
She was also predeceased by her husband, McKeiver L. Calhoun; son-in-law, Don Ellis and daughter-in-law, Diane Calhoun.
Ms. Ernestine was the matriarch of her family, strong willed, keeping her family in line and loving them with all her heart.
She was a kind and caring woman who worked hard all her life and would give you the shirt off her back to help you. A lifetime member of Antioch UMC where she loved serving her Lord.
Ms. Ernestine will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother, along with being a friend to all she met.
Mrs. Calhoun is survived by her children, Mary Ellis, Joe Calhoun (Wanda), Jackie Hardee (Greg) and Randy Calhoun; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Amedysis, SC House Calls, Crescent Hospice and Dr. and Mrs. Cornelius Alston.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Antioch Methodist Church 6461 Antioch Road, Conway SC, 29527.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
