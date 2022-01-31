Mary Emma Thompson "Ted" Boyd
A graveside service for Mary Emma Thompson "Ted" Boyd, 106, will be held Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. in Lakeside Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Riddle, the Rev. Willie Gowan and the Rev. Kyle Brent officiating.
Mrs. Boyd, widow of Wofford P. Boyd, passed away Jan. 28.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Austin Charles and Emma Collins Thompson. She was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Emma Thompson Sunday School Class.
Mrs. Boyd was predeceased by a daughter, Emma Collins "Ce Ce" Boyd.
Surviving are one son, Wofford P. "Buddy" Boyd Jr. (Susan) of Conway; three grandchildren, Tollie Boyd Ediger (Mike) of Athens, Ga., Wofford P. "Ted" Boyd III (Julie) of Cary, N.C., and Benjamin Charles Boyd (Natasha) of Huntersville, N.C.; six great-grandchildren, Austin, Anna, Allegra, Lauren, Lena and Keen and several nieces and nephews, Emma Lou Thompson Johnson, Cynthia West Matthes, June Thompson Brown, Laura West Thomas, Mary West Kittrell, Ginny Wright Beal, Sylvia Thompson Avant, Roderick "Butch" West, Joe Bill West, Dr. Pete Wright and Tony Wright; "adopted" daughters and companions, Weeza Smith and Donna Horton.
Memorials may be sent to the church of your choice.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
