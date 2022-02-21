Mary Ellen Prince
LORIS-Graveside services for Mary Ellen Prince, 71, were held Feb. 19 in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Andy Bell officiating.
Ms. Prince passed away Feb. 15 at her home.
Born Nov. 30, 1950 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Mannie Prince and the late Elizabeth Fowler Prince. Mrs. Prince was a loving homemaker and a Baptist.
Survivors include her two sons, Gary Wayne Johnson and Laverne Prince Willis and his wife Amanda of Loris; two daughters, Jinnie Cannon and her husband Donald and Sheila Prince of Loris; a stepson, Dock Ward of Virginia; 10 grandchildren, Niki, Kelly, Courtney, T.J. and fiancé Whitley, Taylor, Dylan, Irie, Daphnie, Mallory Ward and Lena Ward; nine great-grandchildren, Conner, Carson, Bella, C.J., Allie Brooke, Bentley, McKinnley, Jameson and Wrinley; and three sisters, Virgie Willis, Anna Welch and Faye Huggins.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Prince was predeceased by her significant other Eddie Ward; three brothers, Collie Prince, Mannie “Bud” Prince and George Prince; and five sisters, Margaret Marlowe, Doris Johnson, Evon Smith, Pauline Fowler and Dollie Sessions.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Amedysis Hospice for its compassionate care during this difficult time.
Please sign Ms. Prince’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
