Mary Elizabeth Luse
Funeral services for Mary Elizabeth Luse, 83, will be held Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Burial will follow in Evergreen FWB Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Luse passed away Dec. 5 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born Sept. 24, 1938 in Louisville, Ky., she was a daughter of the late Albert and Alice Conn Schmidt.
She was also predeceased by her daughter, Jane Ann Chandler; granddaughter, Chassidy Leigh McDowell; and several brothers and sisters.
Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to everyone. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, whom she loved dearly. She was very creative and loved gardening and working in her yard.
Mrs. Luse is survived by her husband of forty-nine years, Nicholas Luse; one son, Doug Trotter (Lisa); one daughter, Christie Leigh McDowell and her husband “BJ’ Bill Joseph II; four grandchildren, Chad Chandler (Jillian), Matia Trotter, Army Captain Tanner Trotter (Kristin) and Joseph McDowell; two great-grandchildren Farrah Jane Chandler and Londyn Page; and several brothers and sisters, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.