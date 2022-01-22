Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Lupo Squires
Funeral services for Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Lupo Squires, 88, will be held Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. in Bakers Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeremy Todd officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Squires passed away at her residence Jan. 21 surrounded by her loving family.
Born Jan. 14, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Cornie A. Lupo Sr. and Mollie Rouse Lupo. Mrs. Beth was a member of Bakers Chapel Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mrs. Beth loved cooking for her whole family and anyone who came to her house. She was also recognized as The Farmer’s Wife in 1992.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Beth was predeceased by one son, Glenn Squires; two grandsons, Adam and Seth Squires; five brothers, Wyman Lupo, Eugene Lupo, Tom Lupo, Ted Lupo and Cornie Lupo Jr.; and two sisters, Lavenia Hucks and Lucille Hanna.
Mrs. Beth is survived by her three sons, Dr. Randall Squires (Dr. Cindy), Kenny Squires, Rodney Squires (Ginger), Cornie Squires (Paula); thirteen grandchildren, Amanda Hardwick, Beverly Nobles, Garth Squires, Heath Squires, Krystle Benton, Ross Squires, Chelsea Jordan, Roxanne Bradey, Eli Squires, Ben Squires, Matt Squires, Leigh Scott and Meenakshi Gurung; 22 great-grandchildren, Jackson Hardwick, Hayes Hardwick, Brayden Nobles, Mason Nobles, Emily Squires, Lainey Squires, Railey Benton, Kallie Benton, Ellie Benton, Caleb Squires, Hayden Squires, Hudson Squires, Caroline Squires, William Squires, Jozie Jordan, Fallon Bradey, Asher Bradey, Henry Squires, Brantley Squires, Adalyn Squires, and Zane Scott; and one sister, Grace Floyd.
The family will visit briefly with friends following the service at the cemetery. Memorials may be made in Mrs. Beth’s memory to Bakers Chapel Baptist Church, 3261 Bakers Chapel Baptist Road Aynor, SC 29511.
Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is serving the family Aynor.
