Mary E. Smith
A graveside service for Mary E. Smith, 83, will be held June 12 at noon in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Smith passed away June 9 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born March 20, 1938 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Van and Ellen Capps Lilly.
She was also predeceased by her husband, Wilbur Smith.
Mary was a member of Damascus FWB Church.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her children, Randy Smith, Ann Anderson (Steve) and Sheila Smith; siblings, Homer Lilly (Janelle), Van Lilly Jr. (Linda), Ricky Lilly (Shirley), Inez Hearl (Jerry), Lois Coates, Sarah Duncan and Bess Hopper (Mel); five grandchildren, Jessica Braley, Haley Smith, Hannah Smith, Lilly Anderson and Austin Baxley; great-grandchildren, Demiaz, Jaylee, Kaylee and Colton, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
