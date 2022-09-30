Mary Caravella Ferranti
A funeral service for Mary Caravella Ferranti, 96, will be held Oct. 3 at noon with a chapel service at Goldfinch Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Ferranti, widow of S/MSGT John P Ferranti, passed away peacefully Sept. 26 after a brief illness.
She was born March 20, 1926 in Dorchester, Mass., to Matteo and Vincenza Caravella.
After the passing of her husband in 1976, Mary began taking classes at (then) USC-Coastal. She earned a bachelor’s degree and worked as a financial advisor to military personnel at the Myrtle Beach AFB for several years. She was proud of her degree especially since she had to quit school in tenth grade to get a job to help her family during some very tough years.
That toughness made her a strong independent person and well suited to the challenges of being a military wife. Her legacy of independence, strong work ethic and lively spirit will be forever in the hearts of her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by an infant son, Patrick; brother,
Samuel Caravella and his wife Mary; brother-in-law, Charles Nuzzo; grandson, Christopher Meridith; son-
in-law, Gerald Sease; niece, Caroline Nuzzo; nephew, Bobby Nuzzo; and special friend, Sam Hayden.
Survivors include her children, John P. Ferranti (Anne) of Virginia and Cathy Sease of Columbia, Joanne Joyner of Aynor and Maria Ferranti of Florence; her grandchildren, Seth Ferranti (Diane), Daniel Ferranti (Jen), Lela White (Justin), Gray Meridith and John David Meridith; great-grandchildren, Madi Meridith, Emma Meridith, Luke Olson and Julia White; one sister, Dorothy Nuzzo of Concord, Mass., and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends at Goldfinch Funeral Home, 606 Beaty St., Conway 11 a.m.-noon on Oct. 3.
A special thank you to Anderson Oaks and residents who were Mary’s “smoking buddies” and to the staff for its special care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Michaels Church in Garden City or to a charity of one’s choice.
Please sign a guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
