Mary C. Suggs
Funeral services for Mary C. Suggs, 73, will be held Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. in Jamestown Baptist Church with the Rev. Jamey Collins officiating. Committal services will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Chris Grainger.
Mrs. Suggs passed away Dec. 10 at her home.
Born in Myrtle Beach, she was a daughter of the late Perry and Leona Todd Causey. She enjoyed shopping, reading, baking, solving puzzles and growing roses.
She especially loved her grandchildren and spending evenings on her swing with her devoted husband Bill. She was courageous and strong throughout her illness, surviving eight and one-half years after a double lung transplant.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Suggs was predeceased by six brothers, Jack Causey, Bobby Causey, Jerry Causey, Junior Causey, Dock Causey and Denny Joe Causey; one sister, Betty Johnson; her sister-in-law, Lillian "Teni" Suggs Hendrick; and her brother-in-law, Vernon Dale Suggs.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, William H. "Bill" Suggs Jr. of Conway; one son, William P. "Billy" Suggs (Elizabeth) of Conway; one daughter, Mary Angela "Angel" Suggs of Conway; three grandchildren, Cayden William Catoe and Addison Mary Catoe of Conway and Tyler Knipes (Nicole) of Myrtle Beach; one brother, Jimmy Causey (Paula) of Conway; her brother-in-law, Johnny Hendrick of Conway; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Whalen, Dr. Paolitti, Amy Wise and the staff at MUSC Lung Transplant Center; the staff of Amedisys Hospice; as well as the staff of Goldfinch Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the MUSC Lung Transplant Center at www.muschealth.org/medical-services/transplant/living-donation
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
