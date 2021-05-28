Mary Libbie Jo Barfield
Mary Libbie Jo Barfield, 37, passed away May 20 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born Sept. 22, 1983 in Conway, she was a daughter of Darrell Barfield and Lisa Larrimore.
She was predeceased by her son, Ethan Larrimore; and brother, Danny Lee Richardson.
Mrs. Barfield is survived by her husband, James Barfield; children, Corbin Dozier Todd and Anna Lisa E’tol Larrimore; along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
No services are planned at this time.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, is serving the family.
