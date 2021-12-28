Mary B. Prince
MURRELLS INLET-Funeral services for Mary B. Prince, 74, will be held Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. H. Albert Ivey officiating. Burial will be private.
Mrs. Prince passed away Dec. 28 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born Dec. 6, 1947 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret Britton Barnhill. Mrs. Prince graduated from Conway High School and was a longtime Rotarian, having served in the Rotary Club in the different areas where she worked. She attended Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Ga., and Horry-Georgetown Technical College. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Prince’s career was in the cable industry.
In recent years, she could be seen regularly at Dockside Restaurant in Calabash, N.C.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Prince was predeceased by seven siblings, Margaret B. Ivey, Allen B. Barnhill, Geneva B. Hardee, Robert B. Barnhill, William M. “Dub” Barnhill, Orine B. Ricardez and Linda B. Proctor.
Surviving are her children, Nicole P. Kindzia of Surfside Beach and Ken R. Prince (Amanda) of Conway; a sister, Virginia B. Hucks (Charles) of Conway; and her six grandchildren, Joshua Kindzia of Surfside Beach, Gabriel Prince of Surfside Beach, Kaitlyn Porter of Conway, Gavin Prince of Conway, Ethan Prince of Conway and Dylan Prince of Texas.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Prince’s memory to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75231.
Please sign the online guest book at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.