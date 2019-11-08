FLORENCE—Mary Anne McLellan, 73, died at home Oct. 31 with her family at her bedside.
Born Oct. 8, 1946, in Florence, she was the daughter of William Archie and Mary Jean (Gatewood) McLellan.
Survivors include son McLellan Edwards of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, and daughter Dr. Mary Dale Edwards of Myrtle Beach.
A funeral service was held Nov. 2 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Florence. Burial followed in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.