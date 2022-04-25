Mary Ann Burnett O’Connor
LONGS-Mary Ann O’Connor, 76, passed away April 21 in McLeod Loris Hospital.
Born April 25, 1945 in Okemah, Okla., she was the daughter of the late L.T. Burnett and the late Willie Scribner Burnett. Mrs. O’Conner worked for the city of Tulsa in Oklahoma until her retirement.
Survivors include her son, Lance O’Connor and his wife Christy of Longs; one grandson, Liam O’Connor; and sister, Wanda Schepers and her husband Martin of Haskell, Okla.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. O’Connor was predeceased by her brother, Leland Burnett; and her beloved stepmother, Barbara Burnett.
Memorial services will be private.
Please sign Mrs. O'Connor's online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com
