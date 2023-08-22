Mary Ann Jones
Mary Ann Jones, 63, passed away Aug. 21 at her residence.
Born Oct. 27, 1959 in Ft. Gordon, Ga., she was a daughter of the late Issac Jones and Shirley Fletcher Jones.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one sibling, Billy Jones.
Mary Ann was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She was very active in AA in Manassas, Va. She enjoyed watching television and loved being with her grandchildren.
Ms. Jones is survived by her daughter, Meranda Jones; and granddaughter, Mary Willingham, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
No services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
