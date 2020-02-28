MYRTLE BEACH—Mary Ann Fleishell, 93, wife of the late Clyde E. Fleishell, passed away peacefully, Feb. 21 at her home with her family by her side.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Edwin J. and Margaret E. (Getzendanner) Reynolds.
She was a faithful member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Garden City. She was also an avid Bingo player, but most of all she was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents and her husband Clyde, she was predeceased by brother Edwin J. Reynolds; sisters Helen Maynes, Gloria Longmire and Dolores Thon and granddaughters Deborah L. Frantz, Jennifer Fleishell and Emma Moore.
Surviving Mary Ann are sons William, Robert and Richard Fleishell; daughter Sandra Berry; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of the Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Michael Catholic Church with inurnment at the church Columbarium.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
