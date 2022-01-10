Marvin Roscoe Altman
A graveside service for Marvin Roscoe Altman, 91, will be held Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. in Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Norris Powell officiating.
Mr. Altman, of Conway, passed away and went to be with his Lord and Savior Jan. 9. Mr. Marvin was the husband of Mary Elizabeth Alford Altman for almost 68 years, and son of the late Mallie and Mary Jane Faircloth Altman.
He was predeceased by his parents; two sons, Ira Dudley Altman and Howley Rex Altman; and one grandson, Chris Grimm.
Mr. Altman loved serving the Lord at Gethsemane Freewill Baptist Church where he was a faithful member who loved witnessing about his Savior.
He was a Korean War veteran, who served for almost twelve months on the front line with the U.S. Marine Corp. He will be remembered by many as the owner of Marvin’s Country Kitchen where he loved to cook and make new friends. Mr. Marvin loved gardening, especially his greens that everyone loved. He will be remembered by his family as being a great husband, wonderful father, grandfather, provider and caretaker of his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Harlan Altman (JoAnn) and Dale Reuben Altman (Kim); one daughter, JoAnn Altman (Billy); seven grandchildren, Kelly Parker, Joshua Altman, Jonathan Altman, Beth Altman, Dustin Altman, Shane Altman and Jordan Altman; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in honor of Mr. Altman to the Gideons Association, P.O. Box 98 Aynor 29511. Please leave a kind word or memory on his tribute page at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com
The family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor.
