Marty Joe Huggins
Funeral services for Marty Joe Huggins, 55, will be held Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Chris Hardee officiating. Committal services will be private.
Mr. Huggins passed away Sept. 26 in Grand Strand Medical Center following a sudden illness.
Born June 22, 1967 in Wilmington, N.C., he was the son of the late Samuel Joseph Huggins and the late Marian Turner Huggins. He loved racing and sports, especially pulling for the Dallas Cowboys and UNC Tarheels. He worked as an electrician and was a Baptist.
Survivors include his two daughters, Ashley Huggins and Brook Huggins of Loris; one brother, Leroy Thomas and his wife Mimi of Myrtle Beach; four sisters, Lynn Dew of Southport, N.C., Tonia Huggins of Conway, Teresa Martin of Conway and Susie Pitcher and her husband Paul of Indiana; three nephews, Joseph Burns of Indiana, Jeremy Dew of Loris and Jeremiah Causey of Conway; three nieces, Christie Smith of Southport, N.C., Lara Huggins of Conway and Emily Swan of Indiana, and a host of extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Huggins was predeceased by his brother, Donnie Carroll.
Visitation will be held Oct. 2, 2 p.m.-3 p.m., in Hardwick Funeral Home.
