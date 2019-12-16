MYRTLE BEACH—Martha Sue Morris, 85, died Dec. 4 at her residence.
Born in Hazelhurst, Mississippi, she was a daughter of the late Obe and Elsie Farish.
Mrs. Morris was a member of the First Baptist Church Myrtle Beach and was an avid reader.
She was preceded in death by great- granddaughter Laiken Cole.
Survivors include her husband, George Morris of Myrtle Beach; sons Michael Snow of Philadelphia, Mississippi, and Shannon Snow of Slidell, Louisiana; daughters Connie Franklin of Boone, North Carolina, and Pamela Parsons of Brandon, Mississippi; grandchildren Chris Snow, Brayden Snow, Kayla Grace Snow, William Parsons, Laura Cole, Carlee Fairchild and Brooks Norris; great-grandchildren Sawyer Fairchild and Connor Munday; brother, Obie Farish of Dothan, Alabama, and sisters Peggy Tucker of Hewitt, Texas, Carol Vickers of Decatur, Mississippi, and Rebecca Smith of Louisville, Mississippi.
A funeral service was held Dec. 5 at First Baptist Church Myrtle Beach. Burial will take place in Philadelphia, Mississippi.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or to First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach, 500 4th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
