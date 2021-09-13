Martha Powell Reaves
Funeral services for Martha Powell Reaves, 72, will be held Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. in Tilly Swamp Baptist Church with Pastor Scott Altman officiating. Burial will follow in the Reaves Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Mrs. Reaves went Home to be with her Lord Sept. 12.
Born in Albany, Ga., she was a daughter of the late James Henry “Jim” Powell and the late Jean Vaught Powell. She was a faithful member of Tilly Swamp Baptist Church and was retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
Mrs. Reaves loved traveling with her grandchildren, watching them play sports and chasing waterfalls. She was crafty, always the “life of the party”, and enjoyed attending church conferences.
Mrs. Reaves loved her family and will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one brother, John Powell.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Dean Reaves of Conway; one son, Rikki Reaves (Aimee) of Loris; two daughters, Deana Altman (Scott) of Conway and Christy Todd (Jimmy) of Loris; eight grandchildren, Tucker, Jennins and Coleman Reaves, Sidney and Savanna Altman, Jason (Elizabeth), and Makayla and Kelsey Todd; two great-grandchildren, Quinnleigh and Meredith Todd; one brother, David Powell; one sister, Mary Whitlock; and a special friend and caretaker, Laura Kirby.
Memorials may be sent to Tilly Swamp Baptist Church, c/o the Building Fund, 4619 S.C. 90, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
