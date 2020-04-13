MYRTLE BEACH—Martha Przeklasa White, 65, passed away March 30 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Feb. 22, 1955, in Myrtle Beach where she was a lifelong resident.
She was a graduate of Myrtle Beach High School class of 1973.
She was the daughter of the late Victor Vincent Przeklasa and Ruby Inez Przeklasa Villafranca.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by stepfather Mario Villafranca and sister Debby Przeklasa Futrell of Hertford, North Carolina.
Surviving are her husband of 19 years, Logan White; daughter Tracy Hammond Gunter and husband Jan of Myrtle Beach; beloved granddaughters Gracyn and Stella; stepchildren Berkley White and wife Kim of Myrtle Beach, Abraham White and wife Austin of North Myrtle Beach, Liza Wade Green and husband Danny of Hillsbourgh, North Carolina; step-grandchildren Will and Wade White, Abraham and Anderson Whiteand Willa and Arlo Green. She is also survived by sister Vickie Przeklasa Baber of Greensboro, North Carolina; sisters-in-law Fran White and Pat White of Highpoint, North Carolina; brother-in-law Mark Futrell of Hartford, North Carolina; nieces Mandy Whitehurst, Renee Hill and Courtney Jensen and nephew Ryan Baber.
Martha was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She worked as the CFO and operations manager at Shoreline Flooring in Myrtle Beach for the last 13 years.
She loved shag dancing and taught shag lessons for many years at Fat Harold’s in North Myrtle Beach. She was a member of the OD Shag Club.
Martha will always be remembered for her gorgeous smile, immeasurable love for her family and friends, and dedication to her work.
Memorial contributions many be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements will be announced at a later date by McMillan-Small Funeral Home.
