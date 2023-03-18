Martha Loretta Lovaty
A funeral mass for Martha Loretta Lovaty, 82, will be celebrated at St. James Catholic Church March 24 at 9 a.m.
Mrs. Lovaty passed away March 17 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in West Leisenring, Pa., she was a daughter of the late George Edward and Veronica Legarth. She was a member of St James Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Robert J. “Bob” Lovaty of Conway; two daughters, Kimberly Tinsley (George) of Stockbridge Mich., and Cheryl Helmecki of Calabash, NC; grandchildren, Randy Tinsley (Ana), Martha Tinsley, Connor Helmecki and Camryn Helmecki; two brothers, George E. Legarth of West Leisenring, Pa., and Sylvester Legarth of North Ridgeville, Ohio, and several loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Corey Lovaty; and a sister, Marlene Trout.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.