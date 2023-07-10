Martha L. Kowalski
Martha L. Kowalski, 74, passed away July 8 in Regency Hospital of Florence.
Born June 3, 1949 in Calhoun, Ga., she was a daughter of the late Robert Cleamons Fox and Martha Juanita Miller Fox.
Martha was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed knitting for others and was a Facebook advocate. She loved her K-9 companion, Buddy, very much. Martha was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Mrs. Kowalski is survived by her husband of 54 years, Paul Kowalski; her sons, Phillip Kowalski and David Kowalski; brothers, Jeffery Fox (Clare Ogle), Randell Fox, Ronald Fox (Cynthia) and Brent Fox; grandchildren, Mason, Brett, Devlin and Trinity; many nieces, nephews and other family members and friends who will miss her.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
