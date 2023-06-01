Martha Jane Rowe
A memorial service for Martha Jane Rowe, 84, will be held June 5 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by the Rev. John Holmes.
Mrs. Rowe, widow of Walter K. Rowe Jr., passed away May 31 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born March 8, 1939, she was the daughter of the late C.B. Crymes and the late Nell Dee Bowen Crymes. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and “Mommom.” She attended Christ the Servant Lutheran Church.
Mrs. Rowe is survived by her children, Anthony T. Rowe (Lisa) of Westbrook, Conn., and Teresa L. Dahlgren of Conway; five grandchildren, Anthony Conkling (Drew), Ashley Rowe (Kris), Andrew Rowe, David Dudley (Lori) and Nicole Cooper (Daniel); and ten great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Rowe was predeceased by a son, Walter Mark Rowe; and a son-in-law, Donald Dahlgren.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
