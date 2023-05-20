Martha Jane Harris Raney
Funeral services for Martha Jane Harris Raney, 90, will be held May 23 at noon in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. John Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Raney passed away May 20.
Born Nov. 4, 1932, in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Myrtle Harris. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Raney was employed by GTE.
Along with her mother, Mrs. Raney was predeceased by her husband, Joe David Raney.
Surviving are her two brothers, Henry Harris (Mary) of Conway and Leonard Harris (Lynda) of Young Harris, Ga.; a sister, Roberta Hollis of Castroville, Texas; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will have visitation on Monday evening from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.