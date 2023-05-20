Martha Raney

Martha Raney

Martha Jane Harris Raney

Funeral services for Martha Jane Harris Raney, 90, will be held May 23 at noon in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. John Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mrs. Raney passed away May 20.

Born Nov. 4, 1932, in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Myrtle Harris. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Raney was employed by GTE.

Along with her mother, Mrs. Raney was predeceased by her husband, Joe David Raney.

Surviving are her two brothers, Henry Harris (Mary) of Conway and Leonard Harris (Lynda) of Young Harris, Ga.; a sister, Roberta Hollis of Castroville, Texas; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will have visitation on Monday evening from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

