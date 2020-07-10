Martha Jane Doyle Troxell, 64, died July 4.
She was born Jan. 12, 1956, in Chilhowie Virginia.
She is survived by daughter Amy Boyer; son-in-law Tony Boyer; granddaughter Sarah Jean Boyer and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by father William Joe Troxell; mother Shirley Ann Frye Troxell and sister Betty Zane White.
She was recently retired from Myrtle Beach Travel Park as the General store Manager. She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling with her best friends.
The family received friends at McMillan-Small Funeral Home on July 8.
Donations can be made in her name to St. Jude’s Hospital 332 N Lauderdale, Memphis, TN 38105.
