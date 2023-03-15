Martha Delane Butscher
A funeral service to honor Martha Delane Butscher, 71, of Myrtle Beach, will be held March 21 at 10 a.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home in Conway.
Martha passed away unexpectedly March 12 in Grand Strand Medical Center.
Born July 7, 1951 in Canadian, Texas, Marti was a daughter of the late Robert Roy McHone and Jenny Delane Taylor McHone. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her first husband, LaValle Van Etten; as well as her second husband, Thomas Butscher.
In life, Marti worked as a receptionist, but her most important job was that of Mom and Grandma. In her leisure time, Martha enjoyed gardening, flowers, butterflies, feeding the birds and watching wildlife. She especially loved spending time with her many grandchildren. Despite the challenges she faced, Martha was resilient and strong willed, but she always remained kind. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, known for her compassion and generosity.
Marti is survived by a large and loving family including her devoted children, Timothy Van Etten, Trevor Van Etten and Jenny Van Etten; her seven grandchildren, Ethan, Ellie, Emma, Evan, Anya, Niyah and Amelia; her brothers, Mike McHone and Marshall McHone; as well as countless other extended family members and many friends.
Martha’s family will receive friends during a visitation on March 20 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home in Conway.
Goldfinch Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
