Martha Burke Sellers
A graveside service for Martha Burke Sellers, 78, will be held Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. in Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Steven Barfield and the Rev. Stan Rankin officiating.
Mrs. Sellers passed away Aug. 6, following an illness.
Born Oct. 1, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Leslie and Florence Wilson Burke.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sellers was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus “Leroy” Sellers; and her sister, Miriam McKinnon.
Mrs. Sellers was famous for her homemade chili at the Old Ice House store in Myrtle Beach.
She is survived by one son, Lee Sellers (Karen); one daughter, Marilyn Baker (Darren); three grandchildren, Tyler Sellers, Brittany Causey and James Causey; and three great-grandchildren, Madison, Ella and Oliva. The family will receive friends Aug. 7 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the home of Mrs. Sellers’ daughter, 4649 Valley Forge Road, Aynor.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Johnson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 429 Aynor, SC 29511.
Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is serving the family. Call (843) 358-5800.
