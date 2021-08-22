Marshall Jones
Funeral services for Marshall Jones, 74, will be held Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. John Holmes officiating.
Mr. Jones passed away Aug. 21.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Grier and Geneva Cannon Jones. He was very old-fashioned and tough, but had a loving heart. Mr. Jones was an avid outdoorsman, loved steaming and eating oysters, watching westerns and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was the owner and operator of The Pallet Man.
Survivors include two daughters, Pam Pellerin (David Avant) and Jordan Jones; three sons, Earl Jones, Michael Jones (Sara) and Mark Jones; six grandchildren, Melinda Martin, Brianna Cox (Channing), Marshall Martin, Buddy Conners (Summer), Brittany Rhodes (Benjamin), and Melissa Williams; one brother, Edward Jones (Edna); two sisters, Caroline Herring and Sally McDowell; and many great-grandchildren and extended family.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
