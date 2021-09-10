Marshall Davis Porter
LORIS-Funeral services for Marshall Davis Porter, 80, will be held in Twin City Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Lloyd Phipps and Pastor Roger Porter officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. at Twin City Memorial Gardens Mausoleum before the service.
Mr. Porter passed away Sept. 8 at his home in Loris.
Born Jan. 1, 1941 in Loris, he was the son of the late George Herman Porter and the late Blanche Blanton Porter.
Mr. Porter worked as a fire warden with SC Forestry Commission until his retirement and was a longtime member of Lawndale Baptist Church.
Survivors include his two daughters, Annette Kemp and her husband Russell and Cathy Jo Porter Thomas of Loris; three grandchildren, Marshall Hursey and his wife Kimberly, Michael Hursey and his wife Bonnie, and Amanda Jo Hardee; six great-grandchildren, Kayla Hursey, Mason Hursey, Kira Hursey, David “Mikey” Hursey, Logan Johnston and Briley Johnston; two brothers, Roger W. Porter and his wife Peggy of High Pointe, N.C., and Merritt H. Porter and his wife Sandra of Loris; and four sisters, Gladys Lee Oelberg of Seneca, Violet Smith of Cherryville, N.C., Elaine Shannon and her husband Holliday of Conway and Marilyn Tyner of St. Paul, N.C.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Porter was predeceased by his wife, Mabelene Hilbourn Porter; two grandsons, Corey Thomas and Brian Bell; three brothers, Cleveland Porter, Audie A. Porter and Larry J. Porter; and one sister, Joyce Borchert.
The family requests that masks be worn for services.
Memorials may be made to Lawndale Baptist Church, 4717 Hwy 66, Loris, SC 29569. Please sign Mr. Porter’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
