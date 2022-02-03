Marlene Joann Hoaglan Soles
LORIS-Funeral services for Marlene Joann Hoaglan Soles, 85, will be held Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. in Cane Branch Baptist Church with Pastor Jon Johnson officiating. Committal services will follow in Twin City Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Soles passed away Feb. 1 at her home in Loris.
Born Nov. 27, 1936 in Ashland, Wis., she was the daughter of the late Elzo Byron Hoaglan and the late Edna Mae Hyde Hoaglan. Mrs. Soles was well known in the community for her work in retail sales, and was a longtime member of Cane Branch Baptist Church.
Survivors include her two daughters, Kathy Lynn Fipps and her husband Teddy of Green Sea and Tammy Jo Soles of Loris; two sons, Keith Soles and his wife Gayle of Spartanburg and Kenneth Soles and his wife Tammy of Statesville, N.C.; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; four sisters, Marilyn Cox of Statesville, N.C., Darlene Kreuger of Glidden, Wis., Charlotte Norris of Whiteville, N.C., and Janice Monfre and her husband Joe of Pewaukee, Wis.; and sister-in-law, Linda Hoaglan of Texas.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Soles was predeceased by her husband, Grover Keith Soles; and brother, Jerry Hoaglan.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service on Monday in Cane Branch Baptist Church.
The family requests that memorials be made to Cane Branch Baptist Church, 760 Cane Branch Road, Loris, SC 29569.
Please sign Mrs. Soles’ online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call (843) 756-7001.
