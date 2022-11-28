Mark Steven Barnett Jr.
Mark Steven Barnett Jr., 36, passed away Nov. 23.
Born Nov. 21, 1986 in Johnson City, Tenn., he was a son of Mark Steven Barnett and Frederick H. and Angela Humphery.
Mark was predeceased by his grandmother, Joann Hatley.
He enjoyed cooking and fishing and was a very good artist, who enjoyed drawing.
Mr. Barnett is survived by his parents; his son, Marshall Barnett; two daughters, Annalyssa Barnett and Enid Barnett; his brother, Nicholas Bentley (Donna); one sister, Bonnie Adkins; niece and nephew, Olivia Bieble and Kenneth Shoemaker Jr.; one special uncle, Thomas Hatley along with many family and friends who will miss him.
No Services are planned at this time. Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
