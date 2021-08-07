Mark Eugene Rogers
The family of Mark Eugene Rogers, 58, will receive friends Aug. 10, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. A prayer service will be held at 5 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Cliff Mixon.
Mr. Rogers passed away Aug. 4.
Born Nov. 22, 1962 in Charleston, he was a son of Virginia Rogers and the late Paul Eugene Rogers. Mark was a hardworking gentle man who was soft spoken, but serious. He enjoyed working, gardening and bird watching with his wife and was an avid sports fan; especially supporting the Washington Redskins and Milwaukee Bucks. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband who was always smiling and laughing.
Along with his father, he was predeceased by a stepdaughter Jonique McDaniel.
Surviving, in addition to his mother of Conway, are his wife Cynthia D. Rogers of Conway; three stepchildren, Brittany McDaniel of Richmond, Va., Maranda McDaniel of Denver, Colo., and Kaci McDaniel of Chester, Va.; one brother, Shane Rogers (Devon) of Fredericksburg, Va.; 11 stepgrandchildren; two nieces; and one nephew.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
