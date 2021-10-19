Mark Keith Squires Jr.

A graveside service for Mark Squires Jr., 42, will be held Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. in Aynor Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Atkinson officiating.

The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the cemetery and briefly after the service.

Mr. Squires, of Aynor, passed away unexpectedly Oct. 18 in Conway Medical Center.

Mr. Mark was the son of the late Mark Keith Sr. and Susan Kaye Tindall Squires.

Mark’s passion was farming and it showed as he was a lifelong farmer. His two boys, Dillon and Hunter, were his life. He enjoyed being outdoors fishing and hunting.

In addition to his two sons, he is survived by the mother of his children, Desiree Squires; one sister, Holly Squires (James); one brother, Matthew Squires (Toni); three nieces, Laci Squires, Blakely Squires and Mattie Squires; and one nephew, Cameron Squires.

Please remember to follow all social distancing and mask wearing requirements set forth by the CDC. Please sign online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com

