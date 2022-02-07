Mark Glenn Woodward
A graveside service for Mark Glenn Woodward, 58, will be held Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. in Lakeside Cemetery with the Rev. Kyle Randle officiating.
The family will have a brief visitation following the service at the graveside.
Mr. Woodward peacefully passed away after a brief illness Feb. 6.
Mark was born June 4, 1963 in Conway, and was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Conway.
Mark graduated from Conway High School in 1981. He was also an extremely proud 1985 graduate of Coastal Carolina University – then known as the University of South Carolina at Coastal. That same year, Mark began a 37-year career with the S.C. Department of Social Services. During his time at DSS, Mark worked tirelessly to help those in need across his home state. He loved good books, good food and attending live music and sporting events at CCU.
Living by the motto “treat others how you’d want to be treated,” Mark will be remembered both as a friend to many and as a loving son and father.
He is survived by his parents, Edgar Woodward Jr. and Betty Woodward of Conway; and a son, Matt Woodward of Portsmouth, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Coastal Educational Foundation at www.coastal.edu/givenow/
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.