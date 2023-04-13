Marjorie J. Smith
Marjorie J. Smith, 74, passed away April 11 in McLeod Loris Hospital with her loving family by her side.
Born Oct. 1, 1948 in Scranton, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Alice Shafer.
Mrs. Smith was predeceased by her siblings, Tina Shafer, Stella Nolan, Harold Shafer and Orby Shafer.
Marjorie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all. She loved gardening and was an avid animal lover. She was “A kid at Heart” and adored her family and friends.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband, Joe Barchak; daughters, Carla Page (Jarrett) and Liz Davis; son, Bill Smith; brothers, Wyatt Shafer, David Shafer, Michael Shafer, Eathan Shafer, Howard Shafer and Donald Ferry; sisters, Christine Harty (John) and Juanita Smith (James); four grandchildren, Tiffany Senecal (Dave), Gavin Page, Mckenna Page and Brody Page; three great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Senecal, Nikolai Perniciaro and Keyonna Snedeker; several nieces and nephews, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
No Services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
