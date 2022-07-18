Marion Irene Rinehimer
A funeral service for Marion Irene Rinehimer, 91, is scheduled for Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. in St. Philips Lutheran Church, 5329 Limestone Road, Wilmington, Del. 19808, with a reception immediately following. Interment will be in Delaware Veteran’s Cemetery in Bear, Del. on Aug. 22 at 10 a.m.
Marion moved into her Heavenly home July 13 from Loris Rehab under the care of McLeod Hospice of The Pee Dee in Loris.
Marion’s Christian faith was an essential part of her life and provided her great comfort in her final hours.
Born Oct. 7, 1930 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Glenmore & Marion (Seeley) Keller. She lived on the family farm in Hobby, Pa., with her three sisters and two brothers.
She always spoke fondly of her childhood and said, “We had such a happy home.”
Marion married her loving husband, LeRoy, on June 14, 1949 and they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary before he passed away in December of 2019.
Marion was kind, generous, loving, selfless, classy and well put together -- a genuine lady. She was a woman of many talents, an artist, a seamstress, a baker and a fabulous cook, and she always threw the best parties. She was the bookkeeper for her husband’s garage & auto repair business until they retired in 1987.
She also ran a home daycare for many years in their Meadowood home in Newark, Del.
She loved camping in their many travel trailers, all of which she and her husband purchased as is and totally remodeled.
One of their favorite spots to camp was Pirateland in Myrtle Beach. They eventually moved to Myrtle Beach in 1995.
Her greatest loves and most fulfilling roles were that of mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Linda Muto and son-in-law Malcolm Muto; grandson, Andrew Deramo; sister, Glenda Brick; and brother, Ronald Keller.
She is survived by her daughters, Terry LaRock (Mark) of The Villages in Florida and Wanda Louhoff (Rodney) of Myrtle Beach; granddaughter, Melanie Markel (Robert) of Punta Gorda, Fla., Danielle Weber (Steve) of Port Charlotte, Fla., Brittany Bronk (Ebon) of Myrtle Beach; four great-grandchildren, Brianna, Collin, Brandon and Taylor; and three great-great-grandchildren, Ivy, Everlee and Blakesly; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the compassion and care provided by Loris Rehab and Nursing Center and McLeod Hospice of The Pee Dee in Loris.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
