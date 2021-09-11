Marion Clarence Hucks
MYRTLE BEACH- Funeral services for Marion Clarence Hucks, 85, were held Sept 11 in Watson Funeral Services with the Rev. Randal Helms officiating.
Burial followed in Juniper Bay Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Hucks passed away Sept. 7 in Conway Medical Center. Born Oct. 25, 1935 in Horry County, he was a son of the late John Cruth Hucks and Ida Herring Hucks.
He was also predeceased by his granddaughter, Whitney Hucks; and siblings, John Clyde Hucks, Carl L. Hucks, Leola Hucks Kennedy and Doris Hucks Kanna.
Marion was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Marion served several years in the National Guard.
Mr. Hucks is survived by his wife of 63 years, Margaret Jordan Hucks; son, M. Timothy Hucks (Sylvia); siblings, Robert Hoyt Hucks (Millie) and Joan Hucks Hilbourn; one grandson, Matthew Hucks, along with many other family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
