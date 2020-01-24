MYRTLE BEACH—Marilyn J. Fisher, 83, wife of Sidney K. Fisher, passed away unexpectedly on Jan.14 at Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital.
Born in Alta, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Bert Peterson and Dagny Christensen.
A homemaker, Marilyn traveled all over the world as an Army wife, nurturing and raising her family who she loved and cared for first and foremost when not beating them at a game of Scrabble or enjoying a good joke.
Surviving Marilyn is husband of 65 years Sidney K. Fisher; son Brian Fisher (Robin) of Bradenton, Florida; daughters Teresa Noller (David) of Blacksburg, Virginia, Treva Zombro of Myrtle Beach and Sylvia Fisher of Ruskin, Florida; grandchildren Matthew and Alec Noller, Dayna Urban and Ricky and Steven Zombro (Kristi); great-grandchildren Kylah and Ethan Urban and brother Carol Peterson (Loretta).
Private graveside services for immediate family members were held at Hillcrest Cemetery Mausoleum on Jan. 18.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.