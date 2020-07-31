MYRTLE BEACH—Marilyn J. Berry was born in Portland, Maine, to the late L. Harland Blake and Helen Blake.
She is survived by husband Robert Berry, daughter Linda Ashworth (Scott) of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania; son Greg Berry (Amy) of Apex, North Carolina; granddaughters Kendall Thompson (Jeff) and Austen Ashworth; grandsons Blake Berry and Max Berry; great -granddaughter Devon Thompson and great-grandson Parker Thompson.
Marilyn graduated from Gorham (Maine) High School, Westbrook Jr. College (Portland, Maine), and the University of Maine (Orono). She taught school in Maine for five years before moving to Washington, Pennsylvania, in 1962. In Pennsylvania, she taught English and communications at McGuffey High School (Claysville, Pennsylvania) until her retirement in 1993.
While living in Washington, she was an active volunteer for many years as well as a board member with the mental health organization AMI. During her tenure with AMI, she was honored to be selected by the mental health organization as Educator of the Year in Washington County.
Another memorable activity of hers was working with the students in PYEA (Pennsylvania Youth Education Assoc.) at McGuffey High School.
In 1994, she and Bob retired to Myrtle Beach, where they enjoyed golfing, traveling, walking on the beach and spending time with their friends and family. She looked forward to catching up with her best friends on the phone, and she thoroughly appreciated the beautiful view from their living room overlooking the fifth tee at Prestwick. She really enjoyed her retirement years.
One of Marilyn’s proudest moments was getting a hole-in-one on the eighth hole at Prestwick on Dec. 5, 2010. She enjoyed reliving that experience, so you probably already know all the details.
Please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude. org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.