Marilyn Grainger Cooper
Funeral services for Marilyn Grainger Cooper, 81, wife of Emerson McDonald Cooper, will be held Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. in Free Worship FWB of Pentecostal Faith Church with the Rev. Arthur McElveen officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery
Mrs. Cooper passed away Jan. 29 in Regency Hospital of Florence surrounded by her loving family. Born Aug. 27, 1941 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Waterman Grainger and Clelia Williams Grainger.
She was predeceased by her parents; son, Danny Russell Cooper; brothers, Tyrone “Buddy” Grainger, Kenny Carroll and Paul Rautenberg; sisters, Nettie Ruth Lawson and Lynne Rautenberg.
Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, sister, “Nana” and friend. She was co-owner of Don’s Cabinet Shop. She loved shopping for the best deals, cooking for others, and most importantly designing homes and operating the cabinet shop.
She always helped people in need and gave wonderful advice. She attended Free Worship FWB of Pentecostal Faith Church.
Mrs. Cooper is survived by her husband of sixty-five years, Don Cooper; son, Mack Junior Cooper (Shirley); daughter, Paula Cooper Cain (James); brothers, Randy Carroll (Sandra), Stanley Grainger (Wanda) and Wesley Grainger; sisters, Judy Ensminger (Charlie), Tina Carroll and Lenora Tindal (Ricky); three grandchildren, Ginger Cooper, Jason Cooper and Emma Lyn Cain; five great-grandchildren; special friends, June Pitt and Angi Flowers, along with many other family and friends who will miss her tremendously.
The family will receive friends Feb. 1 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Watson Funeral Services.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
