Marilyn L. Boswell
Marilyn L. Boswell, 72, passed away June 14 at home with her family by her side.
Marilyn was born and raised in Tabor City, N.C., and later settled in Longs.
She was a meat cutter for Grand Strand Sandwich Company for many years until her retirement.
In addition to her parents Jesse and Ellen Boswell, Marilyn was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Earl Boswell; two sisters, Earlene Stevens and Louise Kirby; one nephew, Greg Strickland; and one granddaughter, Alysa Morton.
Left to cherish Marilyn's memory are her loving husband, Larry J. Morton; daughter, Meranda (Donnie) Morgan; her adopted son and daughter, Paul and Glenda Dahlstrom; granddaughters, Bryanna McDonald, Kari (Carlos) Trevino, KC Donovan, Kelsi Donovan, Dorinda Morton and Nevaeh Harris; great-granddaughters, Arianna Donovan, Carli, Lilly and Lexi Trevino and EmmaJay Dahlstrom; and her two sisters, Kaye Roberts and Carolyn Strickland.
Marilyn will be remembered for her amazing sense of humor and the love she had to give to her family and friends.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Marilyn's memory to a charity of your choice.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
