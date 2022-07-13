Marilyn Ann Floyd Small
Funeral services for Marilyn Ann Floyd Small, 79, will be held July 15 at 2 p.m. from Conway Church of God with the Rev. Stuart Jacobs officiating. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Mausoleum.
Mrs. Small, widow of George Small Jr., passed away July 12.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Ruben and Lettie Harrelson Floyd. She was a member of Conway Church of God.
In addition to her husband of 59 years, Mrs. Small was predeceased by a son, Gewayne "Byrd" Small; two brothers, Richard Floyd and H.G. Floyd; and two sisters-in-law, Elnita Floyd and Lumina Floyd.
Surviving are two sons, Michael Small (Karen) of Conway and Darryl Small (Laurie) of Waxahachie, Texas; one daughter, Renee Chaisson (John) of Conway; a daughter-in-law, Patsy Small of Conway; eight grandchildren, Korey Cox (Kim), Kaley Ferguson (Andrew), JM Chaisson, Courtney Eline (Matt), Jeremy Small (Madison), Jaimee Boyd (Jeremy), Justin Small (Sydney) and Jonathan Small; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Julia Cooper of Aynor; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the church Friday from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m., and at the residence of her daughter Renee during other times.
Memorials may be sent to Conway Church of God Building Fund, 3111 Cultra Road, Conway, SC 29526.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
