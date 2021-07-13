Marie Lynn Smallwood
A funeral service for Marie Lynn Smallwood, 86, will be held July 16 at 11 a.m. in Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 South County Road 39, Plant City, Fla., where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. For those unable to attend, the funeral will be live-streamed at Facebook.com/HopewellFuneral.
Mrs. Smallwood of Valrico, Fla., formerly of Conway, was born Jan. 26, 1935 in Jefferson, Ga., and entered into eternal rest July 10 surrounded by her loved ones. She was a servant at heart and devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her church.
She was the former president and co-owner of Safeway Recycling in Conway, and a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Conway and Countryside Baptist in Dover.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard F. Smallwood.
She is survived by her children, Steve Smallwood of Conway, Joe Smallwood of Valrico, Bob Smallwood (Tammy) of Valrico, Judy Black (Mike) of Valrico, Linda Milligan (Ron) of Valrico and Ricky Smallwood (Varina) of Plant City; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many other friends and family.
Expressions of condolence may be sent to www.HopewellFuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.