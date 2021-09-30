Marie Skipper Baker
NICHOLS-Funeral services for Marie Skipper Baker, 87, will be held Oct. 1 in White Savannah Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Stephen Hyman and the Rev. Buddy Seay officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 p.m.-1:45 p.m. at the church.
Mrs. Baker, widow of the Rev. Billy Baker, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sept. 29 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born Sept. 1, 1934 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Charlie Skipper and Blanche Mae Sarvis Skipper.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 60-plus years, the Rev. Billy Baker; siblings, Charles Skipper, Winston Skipper and Joyce Griffin.
Ms. Baker was a very passionate lady who always supported her husband with his pastoral duties. She was a loving wife, mother, memaw, sister and friend. She always put the needs of others first. Ms. Baker enjoyed cooking for everyone, especially her family.
Ms. Baker is survived by her daughters, Betty B. Harrell (Hal) of Conway, Billie Jean Bartlett (Mike) of Lexington, N.C., and Nancy Israel (Carl) of Nichols; one sister, Essie Mae Hyman Herring of Conway; one brother, Fredrick Skipper (Carroll) of Aynor; seven grandchildren, Billy Harrell (Jolene), Daniel Harrell, Eric Bartlett (Patricia), Justin Bartlett (Meredith), Jill Kolesar (Dave) Christy Barnhill and Jenny Hatcher (Chris); 12 great-grandchildren, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.