Marie Sarvis Norris
LORIS-Graveside services for Marie Sarvis Norris, 94, will be held Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. in Princeville Cemetery with Sheila Altman officiating.
Mrs. Norris moved to her eternal home Aug.22.
Born May 16, 1927 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Walter Sarvis and the late Lucille Pender Sarvis. Mrs. Norris was a homemaker, co-founder and mother of Mt. Hebron Church.
Survivors include her sons, Ronald Norris and his wife Bonnell, Danny Norris and his wife Sarah and Terry C. Norris of Loris; daughters, Sharon Wilson and her husband Bob of Johnson City, Tenn., and Barbara Gayle Norris of Tabor City, N.C.; grandchildren, Dana Norris, Chris Norris and his wife Crystal, Robin Norris, Adam Norris, Stephen Norris, Kelli Stanberry and her husband Cameron, Christy Cooke and her husband Joe, Jada Boyd and her husband Clark; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Josephine “Jo” Fowler of Conway and Louise “Tootie” Hardee of Mullins; and extended family, Lynn Webb.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Norris was predeceased by her husband, Henry Ford Norris; daughter-in-law, Deborah “Debbie” Norris; son-in-law, Winston Norris; great-grandson, Liam Norris; sister, Genevieve Housand; and brother, J.W. Sarvis.
The family will receive friends immediately following services at the cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mt. Hebron Baptist Church at 1091 Red Bluff Road, Loris 29569. Please sign Mrs. Norris’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
