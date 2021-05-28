Marie Pauline Rutkowski
A funeral service for Marie Pauline Rutkowski, 73, was held May 25 in Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services in Myrtle Beach, followed by a funeral mass in St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Murrells Inlet. She was born Feb. 16, 1948 in Parsons, Pa., and passed away May 19.
She spent most of her life in Piscataway, N.J., and was laid to rest in Myrtle Beach. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was predeceased by her parents, Sophie Ashman and William Ashman Sr.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Frank Rutkowski of almost 54 years; her two sons, Walter Rutkowski and Frank Rutkowski and his wife Lisa Rutkowski; her grandchildren, Justin Rutkowski Sr. and his wife Alicia Rutkowski, Sara Mickens and her husband Kenneth Mickens, Chelsea Rutkowski and Taylor Rutkowski; her great-grandchildren, James Rutkowski and Justin Rutkowski Jr.; her brother, William Ashman Jr. and his wife Sharon Ashman; along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She worked at Pathmark for more than 40 years, before retiring and moving to the "Palmetto State" to enjoy her retirement.
She spent her time as an avid traveler, seeing the world with her husband. She will be remembered as a loving, caring, beautiful and strong woman who never gave up, regardless of the battle ahead. She always had a smile on her face and arms open to welcome a hug.
She was always there if someone needed to talk and never hesitated to give words of advice or encouragement.
The family will forever be grateful to Tideland's Oncology, specifically to Dr. Haughton and his nurse Kim for providing the best care possible to Marie, and for being there until the end.
Memorials may be made in honor of Marie to the American Cancer Society.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
