Marion O. Watson
A graveside service, with military honors, for Marion O. Watson, 89, will be held Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. in Tilly Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ken Herrington officiating.
Mr. Watson passed away Aug. 11.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Bertice Book Watson and the late Mary Inman Watson. He retired from the U.S. Air Force where he served his country during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was proud to have served in the 417 Fighter Bombing Squadron in Germany. Mr. Watson also retired from Santee Cooper and will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He was a devoted Christian, a member of Tilly Swamp Baptist Church and a faithful Sunday school teacher. He especially enjoyed walking and riding his bicycle.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Watson was predeceased by his wife, Pearl Watson; one brother, Charles Watson; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Blease and Maude Stalvey.
Survivors include one son, Orlando Watson (Windy) of Conway; one granddaughter, Kèla Elliott (Joey) of Conway; two great-grandchildren, Stormy and Tyde Elliott of Conway; two brothers, Jimmy Watson (Margie) and Henry “Coot” Watson (Brenda) of Conway; and three sisters, Mary Frances Todd (George) and Linda Thompkins (Hoyt) of Conway and Bobbie McLamb (Wilbur) of Briarcliffe Acres.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside and at other times at the home of Orlando Watson.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
