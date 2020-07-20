MURRELLS INLET—Marguerite (Peggy) Meyer, died July 7.
A resident of the Jensen’s Community, she was a former Sister of Charity of New York.
Marguerite was born Feb. 12, 1917, in Ashland, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Frederick and Mary Meyer.
Marguerite graduated from Our Lady of Angels and Walton High School in Bronx, New York. She was awarded a bachelor’s degree from Mt. St. Vincent College and a master’s in education from Hunter College.
She taught in various school in the Archdiocese of New York and Wm. Roll school in Lindenhurst, LI., New York.
She was a faithful member of St. Michael Catholic Church and had a great love of the Mass, Eucharist, Liturgy of the Hours and mahjong.
She was predeceased by her brothers: William, Joseph and Frederick.
She is survived by her loving nieces and nephews.
Mass will be offered at a later date and time and will be announced. Inurnment will be at Southeastern Memorial Garden’s in North Myrtle Beach.
Marguerite wishes to thank all the dear relatives and friends who were so kind to her in her lifetime. God bless you and I love you.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
