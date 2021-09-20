Margie Bell Barnhill
A graveside service for Margie Bell Barnhill, 87, will be held Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. in Rehoboth United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Stevie Baker officiating.
Born Dec. 23, 1933 in Horry County, she passed away Sept. 19. She was the daughter of the late Nancy Fowler Barnhill and Noah Turner.
Margie was a devoted mother of the late James Arthur Barnhill of Aynor.
She is survived by one daughter, Dorothy Barnhill Lamb (Jeff) of Fort Worth. She was a cherished grandmother to Kenneth Wayne Barnhill, Bradley James Barnhill and Jessica Danielle Barnhill Pratt of Aynor, Lyndsey A. Motamarry (Silus) of Dallas and Courtney M. Lamb of California.
She was great-grandmother to Dixie, Adam, Hunter, Makinleigh, Brinley, Mason, Brantley and Lakelyn.
She leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom she adored; and her dear friends, Annie Bell Rabon Montgomery and Braton Rabon.
She was preceded in death by all her siblings, Lonnie T. Barnhill, Hoyt H. Barnhill, Myrtle Barnhill Rabon, Leon A. Barnhill, Rodie T. Hucks, Butler Turner, Blanche T. Mishoe, Note “Bud” Turner, Ruth T. Barnhill, Andrew Turner, Lydia Turner, James Turner and Tolar Turner.
Margie worked many years in the farming community and as a cook’s assistant at Midland Elementary School and at Conway Mills for 22 years. Margie loved the outdoors and watching wrestling. She was a friend to many.
